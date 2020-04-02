potential-covid-19-vaccine-leads-to-‘surge-of-antibodies’-in-mice

Initial tests in mice of a potential COVID-19 vaccine delivered via a fingertip-sized patch have shown it can induce an immune response against the new coronavirus at levels that might prevent infection, U.S. scientists said on Thursday.

Researchers around the world are working to develop potential treatments or vaccines against the respiratory disease that has killed nearly 47,000 people and infected almost a million in just a few months.

A team at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in the United States said they were able to move quickly in developing a potential COVID-19 vaccine after working on other coronaviruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM



A researcher at the University of Pittsburgh shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a fingertip-sized patch with dissolvable microscopic needles, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 28, 2020. UPMC/Handout via REUTERS

“These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2 (the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic), teach us that a particular protein, called a spike protein, is important for inducing immunity against the virus,” said Andrea Gambotto, an associate professor at Pittsburgh.

Story continues below advertisement

“We knew exactly where to fight this new virus.”

5:05Is a coronavirus vaccine on the way?

Is a coronavirus vaccine on the way?

When tested in mice,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS