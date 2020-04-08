Premier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – While orders are being put in place to not travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John Horgan has given the Easter Bunny an “eggs-emption” to the rule.

According to Horgan, the Easter Bunny is seen as an essential service and has given him permission to make his deliveries to children across British Columbia.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Horgan says the Easter Bunny will be practicing proper paw-washing procedures and maintain physical distancing.

Horgan says he has received letters from children expressing their concerns that the Easter Bunny might not be making his rounds due to the virus.

Through special authorization, Horgan assures kids that the Easter Bunny will deliver the usual goodies by Easter morning.