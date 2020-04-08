NewsRegional

Premier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Premier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - While orders are being put in place to not travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada won’t tip hand on possibility of import tariffs on Saudi oil

OTTAWA — Canada's energy minister will speak to his U.S. and Mexican counterparts Thursday in a bid to generate...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify woman linked to theft

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman in order...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – While orders are being put in place to not travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John Horgan has given the Easter Bunny an “eggs-emption” to the rule.

According to Horgan, the Easter Bunny is seen as an essential service and has given him permission to make his deliveries to children across British Columbia.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Horgan says the Easter Bunny will be practicing proper paw-washing procedures and maintain physical distancing.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Horgan says he has received letters from children expressing their concerns that the Easter Bunny might not be making his rounds due to the virus.

Through special authorization, Horgan assures kids that the Easter Bunny will deliver the usual goodies by Easter morning.

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCanada won’t tip hand on possibility of import tariffs on Saudi oil
Next articleCoronavirus: 8 more dead from COVID-19 at Toronto nursing home, 101 confirmed and probable cases

More Articles Like This

Canada won’t tip hand on possibility of import tariffs on Saudi oil

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Canada's energy minister will speak to his U.S. and Mexican counterparts Thursday in a bid to generate a common front ahead of...
Read more

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify woman linked to theft

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman in order to solve a recent theft...
Read more

Premier Horgan issues important information for people returning to BC amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed British Columbians, Wednesday afternoon, regarding important information for people returning to British Columbia. According to Horgan, anyone arriving...
Read more

handyDART making adjustment to services in response to COVID-19

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John is making adjustments to handyDART services as part as a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv