premier-doug-ford’s-mother-in-law-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-at-long-term-care-home

Premier Doug Ford‘s 95-year-old mother-in-law, who lives at a long-term care home, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from his office.

The confirmation comes after Ford became visibly shaken during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

He was asked if the Ontario government failed long-term care home residents given that more than 500 people have died in Ontario facilities. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country was “failing” elders.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada ‘failing’ elders; military a short-term solution

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“When I think of the long-term care … my heart breaks for the people and the families. Can we do better in the system? Yeah, the system, absolutely, but we’re focused 100 per cent on making sure we help the most vulnerable people,” Ford said.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to reference a front-page photo of the Toronto Sun.

“You see a loved one with their… their elderly parent and they put their hand up against the window,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS