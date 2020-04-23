Health

Premier Doug Ford’s mother-in-law tests positive for coronavirus at long-term care home

Avatar
By Global News
premier-doug-ford’s-mother-in-law-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-at-long-term-care-home

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC’s essential service workers matched with child care during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - Through British Columbia's new child care matching process, the Province says than 2,500 essential service workers...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City receives reports of sightings of moose and bear at Fish Creek Community Forest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says they have been receiving recent reports of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Trudeau announces more than $1 billion for national medical research strategy

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced more than $1 billion in support of a national medical...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Premier Doug Ford‘s 95-year-old mother-in-law, who lives at a long-term care home, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from his office.

The confirmation comes after Ford became visibly shaken during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

He was asked if the Ontario government failed long-term care home residents given that more than 500 people have died in Ontario facilities. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country was “failing” elders.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada ‘failing’ elders; military a short-term solution

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“When I think of the long-term care … my heart breaks for the people and the families. Can we do better in the system? Yeah, the system, absolutely, but we’re focused 100 per cent on making sure we help the most vulnerable people,” Ford said.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to reference a front-page photo of the Toronto Sun.

“You see a loved one with their… their elderly parent and they put their hand up against the window,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleNova Scotia announces 4 more deaths as a result of coronavirus outbreak

More Articles Like This

Nova Scotia announces 4 more deaths as a result of coronavirus outbreak

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has announced four additional deaths in the province as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Health officials say...
Read more

New Brunswick economic recovery plan coming soon as province moves toward ‘new normal’

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said an economic recovery plan is “coming very, very soon” as the province announced no new cases of the...
Read more

BC’s essential service workers matched with child care during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Through British Columbia's new child care matching process, the Province says than 2,500 essential service workers on the front lines of...
Read more

Coronavirus: 3 deaths, 2 new cases reported at London-Middlesex seniors’ facilities: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in London and Middlesex rose to 26 on Thursday after health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv