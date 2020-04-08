Premier Horgan issues important information for people returning to BC amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan addressed British Columbians, Wednesday afternoon, regarding important information for people returning to British Columbia.

According to Horgan, anyone arriving in Canada at an airport or at a land crossing must have a self-isolation plan in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Horgan says the B.C. and Federal officials will enforce the ‘legal document’. The plan must be approved by B.C. officials and if there is no plan, then people will be brought to a quarantine area.

Horgan says Thursday, April 9, will be the last day US flights are arriving in Victoria and Kelowna.

When it comes to enforcing a new policy, Horgan says the Province has been working to empower bylaw officers to enforce self-isolation and other Provincial Health Officer orders.