News

Premier Kenney predicts 25 per cent unemployment in Alberta due to COVID-19

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
premier-kenney-predicts-25-per-cent-unemployment-in-alberta-due-to-covid-19

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Prime Minister Trudeau announces further progress on fight against COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced further progress under Canada's Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. According to...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Premier Kenney predicts 25 per cent unemployment in Alberta due to COVID-19

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a grim prediction for workers in his province. He says there may well be 25 per...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a grim prediction for workers in his province.

He says there may well be 25 per cent unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has told an energy industry conference that the total could be even higher.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

And he says the figure doesn’t fully account for the impact of the oil-price collapse on Alberta’s fossil-fuel-powered economy.

At the same time, he told energy industry leaders that Alberta is doing well in its fight against the virus.

He says the province’s rate of hospitalizations is less than half that of other large provinces.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleGuelph, Ont., company to develop blood test for COVID-19 immunity
Next articleCoronavirus: Huawei donating masks will not mean quid pro quo on 5G, Trudeau says

More Articles Like This

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border,...
Read more

Prime Minister Trudeau announces further progress on fight against COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced further progress under Canada's Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. According to Trudeau, the Federal Government is building...
Read more

Central Mountain Air suspends scheduled flights

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air (CMA) has announced its scheduled flights have been suspended while charters still remain available. CMA shares it...
Read more

Alberta minister says patience running short for federal energy industry aid

News Canadian Press - 0
Patience in Alberta is wearing thin for a promised aid package from the federal government for the oil and gas sector, Alberta Energy Minister...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv