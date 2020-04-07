Prime Minister Trudeau announces further progress on fight against COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prime Minister Trudeau announced further progress under Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19.

According to Trudeau, the Federal Government is building a secure, domestic supply of needed items to protect frontline health workers as they fight this global pandemic.

Trudeau says close to 5,000 Canadian companies have offered their expertise and capacity as they work together on projects that include building ventilators, researching vaccines, and supplying masks.

Along with these domestic efforts, the Federal Government is also working through over 22,000 submissions to Public Services and Procurement Canada from companies interested or able to sell to Canada. All efforts are being made to secure contracts and deliveries as quickly as possible.

On March 31, the Federal Government announced additional funding of $2 billion to support diagnostic testing and to purchase necessary equipment.