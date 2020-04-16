prince-edward-island-successful-in-slowing-growth-of-coronavirus-cases

CHARLOTTETOWN – Canada’s smallest province finds itself in an enviable position during the COVID-19 pandemic, with just 26 people who have tested positive since the outbreak began, and 23 of them have recovered.

Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island‘s chief public health officer, said it’s proof the decision to quickly implement rules for self-isolation and social distancing was the right one.

“I think the low numbers have reinforced and reassured people that we have been doing the right things up to now,” Morrison said Thursday.

“I think we were relatively quick at closing our non-essential businesses, and we instituted screening and information about self-isolation at the (Confederation) bridge and at the (Charlottetown) airport. We have just those two points of entry which makes us quite unique.”

The Island, with a population of about 157,000, also has a seasonal ferry service that runs between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., but that has not started yet.

In early April, the province stepped up its screening program at entry points with what it calls “Operation Isolation.”

“Besides the screening at the bridge for health questions,

