Proposed B.C. change could put foreign-trained doctors to work during coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
The organization that regulates B.C.’s doctors is considering a move that could allow more foreign-trained physicians to work.

The proposed changes by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia would create a new registration class called “associate physician.”

Associate physicians would have to practise under the supervision of a fully-certified doctor, would only be able to work in teams, and would not be licensed for independent practice.

1:45USask med students start project to aid health care providers treating coronavirus patients

USask med students start project to aid health care providers treating coronavirus patients

The college says similar registration classes exist in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nova Scotia.

In order to qualify, applicants would need to have a medical degree, at least two years of postgraduate training in a medical or surgical specialty, and have completed Licentiate of the Medical Council of Canada qualifying exams.

Former NDP MLA Harry Lali has been among the voices calling for B.C.’s registration requirements for doctors eased as the COVID-19 pandemic strains health-care resources.

He said he welcomed the proposed changes, but that they don’t go far enough.

“The three criteria that are listed by the college … specifically exclude medical residents,

