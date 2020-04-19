Province announces new fines for anyone price gouging

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has announced new rules to stop price gouging and re-selling essential goods in B.C.

Consumer Protection B.C., local bylaw officers and the RCMP will handle complaints from residents in B.C. about any possible price gouging. Consumer Protection B.C. will then work with local law enforcement and other government officials to enforce the rules. Minister Farnworth announced files of up to $2,000 could be issued to anyone found guilty of price gouging.

“These orders are not suggestions, they are the law,” said Farnworth. “These measures will provide enforcement officers and police agencies the ability to enforce the law on these criminal acts and despicable practices, like the reselling of medical supplies and price gouging.”

If required, police and other enforcement officers will also be able to actively enforce and ticket those who:

exceed the quantity limits on the sale of specified items; and

do not comply with the requirement for hotel and other lodging operators to provide accommodation at the request of the Province to serve as self-isolation facilities or to support essential workers.

As for ticketing people that are not following physical distancing rules, Minister Farnworth says they know most British Columbians are following the directions of Dr. Bonnie Henry, which is why they have only issued warnings to those breaking social distancing rules. If the Province will only start ticketing people breaking those rules if Dr. Bonnie Henry believes it is necessary.

To report concerns around price gouging, visit: www.consumerprotectionbc.ca/report-price-gouging/