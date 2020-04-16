HealthNews

Province announces new property tax relief and support for local governments

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C./Photo: Voyager, Wikipedia Creative Commons

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province announces new property tax relief and support for local governments

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced new property tax relief for commercial property owners and...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Nova Scotia LNG project decision delayed due to market conditions, COVID-19

CALGARY — The company planning to build a $10-billion LNG export facility in Nova Scotia says it will delay making an...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reports 126 new coronavirus cases, provincial total 1,996 as of Wednesday

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced new property tax relief for commercial property owners and help for local governments.

The Province will reduce most commercial property tax bills by an average of 25%. Local governments will now be able to carry debt for another year and will be allowed to borrow from capital reserves.

The Province announced the following changes for businesses, non-profits and other organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic by:

  • further reducing the school property tax rate for commercial properties to achieve an average 25% reduction in the total property tax bill for most businesses, providing up to $700 million in relief. This enhances the 50% reduction to the provincial school property tax rate that was originally announced for classes 4, 5, and 6 as part of B.C.’s COVID-19 Action Plan.
  • Postponing the date that late payment penalties apply for commercial properties in classes 4,5,6,7 and 8 to Oct. 1, 2020, to give businesses and landlords more time to pay their reduced property tax, without penalty.
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Responding to key concerns from local governments, the Province is addressing cash flow and revenue shortfalls with new measures that provide additional support:

  • authorizing local governments to borrow, interest-free, from their existing capital reserves to help pay for operating expenses, such as employee salaries.
  • delaying provincial school tax remittances until the end of the year. This will provide significant relief to local governments facing cash flow issues.
  • providing local governments greater flexibility to carry debt for an additional year.

These measures will provide local governments with the resources to meet their operational costs and required remittances to regional districts, regional hospital districts, TransLink and transit authorities, BC Assessment, the Municipal Finance Authority and other taxing authorities. This will ensure that other minor taxing authorities can count on receiving the full amount they bill to municipalities and the Province’s surveyor of taxes before Aug. 1, 2020.

Previous article514 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 8,961 with 423 deaths

More Articles Like This

514 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 8,961 with 423 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 514 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 38 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 8,961 cases. The death toll...
Read more

Nova Scotia LNG project decision delayed due to market conditions, COVID-19

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The company planning to build a $10-billion LNG export facility in Nova Scotia says it will delay making an investment decision because of depressed...
Read more

In photos: Montreal marks one month on coronavirus lockdown

Health Global News - 0
Thursday marks one month since the Quebec government started implementing restrictions, in what some are calling the “COVID lockdown,” to help slow the COVID-19...
Read more

Harsh fines and policing don’t protect people from COVID-19, criminologists say

Health Global News - 0
Corey Yanofsky, a data scientist living in Ottawa, took his dog out for a walk last week and ended up with an $880 fine...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv