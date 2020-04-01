Province, BC Hydro introduces relief policies for hydro payments amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, made an announcement on Wednesday afternoon relating to B.C. Hydro’s response to financial concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Horgan, B.C. Hydro will be introducing relief policies, such as a three-month payment credit for home owners and a three-month payment holiday for business owners, that aim to reduce the financial pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan also says the B.C. Utilities Commission approved a one percent reduction in hydro rates starting April 1.

Ralston says the hydro payment relief policies are for workers that are off from work due to the affects of COVID-19.

According to Ralston, customers have up until June 30 to apply for payment relief.

Ralston says this payment relief on hydro rates compliments the Provincial and Federal Government’s COVID-19 action plans.