Province extends open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks
Open burning restriction map. Source Province of B.C.

Province extends open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with public health partners, is continuing open burning restrictions for all High Smoke Sensitivity Zones across British Columbia.

The restriction was originally issued March 27 to April 15 but has now been extended until June 17, 2020.

According to the Province, as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control recommends implementing measures that help reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province as there is strong evidence that suggests deterioration in air quality may lead to an increase COVID-19 infections.

As such, the Province says no new fires may be started and no additional material may be added to existing fires.

More information on burning and air quality can be found on the Province’s website.

