Province extends state of emergency

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan announced the Provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The Provincial state of emergency will continue for another two weeks. While the Province is making process fighting COVID-19, the fight is not over and will require more work from residents in B.C. The state of emergency went into effect on March 18, 2020.

The Premier said they are monitoring the situation and will use data to help determine when any restrictions will be lifted. The Province won’t set a date like other governments, and will instead review the data from the B.C. CDC and follow the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry before making any changes.

Horgan said the province is looking at if restrictions can be lifted on a regional level by health authorities. The Premier reiterated they are not close to making these decisions.

The Province has created 1 888 COVID-19 to connect British Columbians needing non-medical information about COVID-19. This includes the latest information on travel recommendations and physical distancing, as well as access to support and resources from the provincial and federal governments. The call line is available seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Pacific time), in 110 languages. People with questions related to their health and COVID-19 should call 811.