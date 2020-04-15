HealthNews

Province extends state of emergency

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
B.C. Premier John Horgan

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province extends state of emergency

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan announced the Provincial state of emergency has been extended.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor reschedules public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has rescheduled the public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Driver sent to hospital after single vehicle rollover

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A driver was sent to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Alaska...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan announced the Provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The Provincial state of emergency will continue for another two weeks. While the Province is making process fighting COVID-19, the fight is not over and will require more work from residents in B.C. The state of emergency went into effect on March 18, 2020.

The Premier said they are monitoring the situation and will use data to help determine when any restrictions will be lifted. The Province won’t set a date like other governments, and will instead review the data from the B.C. CDC and follow the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry before making any changes.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Horgan said the province is looking at if restrictions can be lifted on a regional level by health authorities. The Premier reiterated they are not close to making these decisions.

The Province has created 1 888 COVID-19 to connect British Columbians needing non-medical information about COVID-19. This includes the latest information on travel recommendations and physical distancing, as well as access to support and resources from the provincial and federal governments. The call line is available seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Pacific time), in 110 languages. People with questions related to their health and COVID-19 should call 811.

Previous articleDistrict of Taylor reschedules public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget
Next articleB.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

More Articles Like This

A look at when and how Canada could reopen after COVID-19 closures

Health Global News - 0
Canadians across the country have been holed up inside their homes for weeks, unable to go to work or school, as the country works...
Read more

Coronavirus: New Yorkers ordered to wear face coverings in busy public places

Health Global News - 0
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings in busy public places to...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 15, 2020 2:18 pm B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3...
Read more

District of Taylor reschedules public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has rescheduled the public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget for 2020-2024. The meeting, originally scheduled...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv