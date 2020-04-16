HealthNewsRegional

Province launches ‘Here2Talk’ for post-secondary students dealing with mental health, addictions

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province launches ‘Here2Talk’ for post-secondary students dealing with mental health, addictions

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Provincial Government made an announcement, Wednesday afternoon, about mental-health services during the COVID-19 pandemic for...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Good samaritans save life of driver involved in vehicle rollover

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A couple of good samaritans stopped to save the life of a driver when...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Letter/card writing campaign set up for Adaura Cayford

FORT. ST. JOHN, B.C. - Alison Ruehl has started a letter/card writing campaign on behalf of Adaura Cayford. Cayford is...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Provincial Government made an announcement, Wednesday afternoon, about mental-health services during the COVID-19 pandemic for post-secondary students in British Columbia.

According to Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, starting April 16, every post-secondary student across the province will have access to free 24/7 referral services through a program called ‘Here2Talk’.

Mark says her ministry has heard a lot of concerns from students about stress and anxiety balancing personal and educational concerns and says the referral service will help with that.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, in addition to mental health, this service is also available to students who are dealing with drug addictions.

Chat sessions with a trained counsellor can be accessed by downloading the Here2Talk app or visiting here2talk.ca.

Previous articleVancouver Superstore employee believed to have COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus: Small business closures threaten Toronto’s culture, owners say

More Articles Like This

With over 70 coronavirus vaccines in development, how close are we to a successful one?

Health Global News - 0
There are now more than 70 vaccines currently being developed globally, including here in Canada, as research teams race to find a successful vaccine...
Read more

Coronavirus: Small business closures threaten Toronto’s culture, owners say

Health Global News - 0
Sam Conover has been running the numbers, trying to figure out how long she can keep the lights on at her Toronto-based lingerie store...
Read more

Vancouver Superstore employee believed to have COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 16, 2020 1:53 pm An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in Vancouver is believed to have contracted the disease caused by the...
Read more

Canadians are frustrated over COVID-19 response and Parliament should return: Tory MP

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 16, 2020 1:44 pm 3:07Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says Parliament must reconvene to scrutinize Trudeau’s COVID-19 response WATCH ABOVE: Scheer says Parliament...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv