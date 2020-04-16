Province launches ‘Here2Talk’ for post-secondary students dealing with mental health, addictions

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Provincial Government made an announcement, Wednesday afternoon, about mental-health services during the COVID-19 pandemic for post-secondary students in British Columbia.

According to Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, starting April 16, every post-secondary student across the province will have access to free 24/7 referral services through a program called ‘Here2Talk’.

Mark says her ministry has heard a lot of concerns from students about stress and anxiety balancing personal and educational concerns and says the referral service will help with that.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, in addition to mental health, this service is also available to students who are dealing with drug addictions.

Chat sessions with a trained counsellor can be accessed by downloading the Here2Talk app or visiting here2talk.ca.