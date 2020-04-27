Province looking at reopening business and industry soon following COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – 50 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 1,998 as announced by Health Officials on Monday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,090 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 97 are hospitalized, while 36 are in ICU. Three remain in hospital within the Northern Health Region.

103 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

As for reopening the Province, Henry says we are getting closer to that point and that the Province is working on a plan on how different business and industries can get plans approved for reopening.

While business and industry is looking to reopen, Henry says they are taking the time to do it right in order to prevent a resurgence of the virus.