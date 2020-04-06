HealthNewsRegional

Province of Alberta provides COVID-19 update, 1,348 total cases as of Monday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
woman,-61,-is-second-person-to-die-of-covid-19-in-newfoundland-and-labrador 

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province of Alberta provides COVID-19 update, 1,348 total cases as of Monday

EDMONTON, A.B. - Health officials provided an update, on Monday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Emergency Operations Centre in full-swing in Fort St John amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a special City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday afternoon, Council...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Opinion Editorial: Dr. Bonnie Henry – No boundaries with COVID-19

VICTORIA - When an outbreak hits a community, one of the most urgent things people want is information. This...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – Health officials provided an update, on Monday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, 98 new positive cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total across Alberta to 1,348.

A total of 89 cases have been confirmed in the North Zone.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The County of Grande Prairie now has a second confirmed case of COVID-19, which brings the total in both the County and City to four cases.

It is to note that the two cases within the City of Grande Prairie have since recovered from the virus.

Hinshaw says a total of 361 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta and almost 66,000 tests have been done.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Street art to inform residents on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Street art to inform residents on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Health Global News - 0
How do you communicate the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic to a community dealing with entrenched homelessness and drug addiction like the Downtown Eastside? In...
Read more

Coronavirus: How rapid testing kits could lead to more targeted screenings

Health Global News - 0
Amid criticism about a lack of widespread testing for COVID-19, Ottawa and the provinces have turned to rapid testing kits to help reduce the...
Read more

Can masks be sterilized, reused in fight against coronavirus? Experts say yes

Health Global News - 0
As health-care workers continue on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic, quantities of personal protective equipment — particularly masks — have become...
Read more

Emergency Operations Centre in full-swing in Fort St John amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a special City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday afternoon, Council received an update on the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv