Province of Alberta provides COVID-19 update, 1,348 total cases as of Monday

EDMONTON, A.B. – Health officials provided an update, on Monday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, 98 new positive cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total across Alberta to 1,348.

A total of 89 cases have been confirmed in the North Zone.

The County of Grande Prairie now has a second confirmed case of COVID-19, which brings the total in both the County and City to four cases.

It is to note that the two cases within the City of Grande Prairie have since recovered from the virus.

Hinshaw says a total of 361 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta and almost 66,000 tests have been done.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.