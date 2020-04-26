Province provides funding for Family Caregivers of B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. will provide Family Caregivers of B.C with $1 million.

Family Caregivers of B.C. is a not-for-profit organization that supports people who are caring for elderly loved ones, family or friends. With a network of local agencies throughout B.C., Family Caregivers will increase the capacity of its helpline and offer a number of virtual connections that can bring family caregivers together.

“Many B.C. seniors count on their spouses, children and close friends to help them stay at home and manage chronic conditions,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The circumstances of COVID-19 have added weight and worry to the task. This step to expand services builds on our commitment to support caregivers and is also a step to support the safety and wellness of seniors during this challenging time.”

This funding will allow Family Caregivers of B.C. to enhance services during the COVID-19 pandemic. With this funding, caregivers get increased support to help seniors remain at home. The funding will help to expanded toll-free support line hours, emotional supports and health-care navigation.

Seniors and people who are caring for elderly loved ones, family or friends in need of supports can call 211 or 1 877 520-3267 (toll-free).