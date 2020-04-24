NewsRegional

Province provides funding to improve rural internet connectivity amid COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens' Services

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services, provided an announcement, Friday afternoon, about targeted funding that will help internet service providers respond to unprecedented network demands in rural and Indigenous communities amid COVID-19.

According to Kang, targeted funding will give communities in British Columbia access to faster internet services at a time when they need them most.

Kang says the $50-million Connecting British Columbia program now includes a funding stream to help internet service providers with immediate network equipment upgrades to rapidly improve capacity and internet speeds in under-served communities throughout the province.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Internet service providers throughout the province can apply for grants of up to $50,000 or 90 percent of their expenses to help cover costs that relate to the performance or range of their network.

Further information can be found on the Province’s website.

