Province provides grants to prevent crime, create safer communities

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced the release of $11.8 million in grants to support community-based crime prevention and remediation initiatives.

According to Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, 267 projects, led by community not-for-profits, school districts and others, will receive a one-time grant through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program.

The Province says Community programs and services that support individuals experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault, along with programs that target the prevention and intervention of domestic violence, are receiving more than $3.5 million in total.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Some of the local programs and services to receive funding include:

$30,000 for the North Peace Justice Society to expand on restorative justice services

$30,000 for the Dalai Lama Center for Peace and Education

$18,900 for Northern Lights College on consent culture projects

The full list of recipients can be found on the Province’s website.