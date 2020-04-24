Province still performing emergency surgeries, scheduled procedures to resume soon

VICTORIA, B.C. – During the Provincial coronavirus update, on Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix provided information regarding current and future surgeries, along with the return of other healthcare-related procedures.
According to Dix, emergency surgeries are continuing to take place during the pandemic, along with required, non-scheduled, surgeries.
Dix says a total of 12,000 surgeries have taken place since the start of the pandemic.
In addition to surgeries, Dix says they looking to soon resume necessary cancer screening and diagnostic screening.
While the healthcare system may be experiencing a strain from the virus, Dix continues to urge those experiencing a medical emergency to not hesitate to attend their local emergency department to receive the care they need.
British Columbians are still being ordered to practice hand-washing, physical distancing, and self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.