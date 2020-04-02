Province supports students with emergency funding

VICTORIA, B.C. – The government is providing a one-time financial investment of $3.5 million in emergency financial assistance to students attending British Columbia’s 25 public post-secondary institutions.

Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, shared the government is taking steps to ensure post-secondary students get some emergency support. Mark continues to express they have heard from students who are facing challenging situations, and we’re moving quickly to ensure they have access to immediate financial relief.

According to the government, the $3.5-million investment will supplement existing student emergency financial assistance. The non-repayable funding will support domestic B.C. students with a broad range of costs.

The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training shares, each year it invests $100,000 in public post-secondary institutions for student emergency assistance. Students who attend one of B.C.’s 25 public post-secondary institutions can access these funds by contacting their school’s financial aid office, which will assist with the application process.