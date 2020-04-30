NewsRegional

Province to defer stumpage fees to help forest sector during COVID-19 Pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St John Gyms set to reopen Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Since the COVID-19 pandemic some local gyms closed their doors, and on Monday, May...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Northern Environmental Action Team pre-sale ending soon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) has partnered with Enviroworld to sell Compost and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor to host public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor is hosting a public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Government says it is deferring one of the fees it charges to help people, communities and forest companies navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Premier John Horgan, stumpage, the fee operators pay the Province to harvest, buy or sell trees from Crown land, is being deferred for three months.

“As government, we had already taken a number of steps to help forest communities and the industry because they were facing tough times even before the COVID-19 crisis came along.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The deferral with interest is available to Tree Farm Licence, Replaceable Forest Licence and First Nations’ Woodlands Licence holders who are in good financial standing with the Province. They also must be following through on their reforesting obligations.

The deferral will leave eligible companies with an estimated $80 million so they can pay employees, pay contractors and pay other bills needed to keep their doors open or reopen them faster.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Sheridan College says it is ‘optimistic’ students will return to campus this fall
Next articleDistrict of Taylor to host public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

More Articles Like This

Fort St John Gyms set to reopen Monday

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Since the COVID-19 pandemic some local gyms closed their doors, and on Monday, May 4th, 2020 these doors will...
Read more

Northern Environmental Action Team pre-sale ending soon

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) has partnered with Enviroworld to sell Compost and Rain Barrels. NEAT shares, collecting rain...
Read more

District of Taylor to host public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor is hosting a public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget for 2020-2024. The meeting, originally scheduled...
Read more

Oil and gas drilling forecast revised to 49 year low as producers cut spending

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The Petroleum Services Association of Canada has revised its 2020 Canadian drilling forecast to an almost 50-year record low of 3,100 oil and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv