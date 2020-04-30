Province to defer stumpage fees to help forest sector during COVID-19 Pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Government says it is deferring one of the fees it charges to help people, communities and forest companies navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Premier John Horgan, stumpage, the fee operators pay the Province to harvest, buy or sell trees from Crown land, is being deferred for three months.

“As government, we had already taken a number of steps to help forest communities and the industry because they were facing tough times even before the COVID-19 crisis came along.”

The deferral with interest is available to Tree Farm Licence, Replaceable Forest Licence and First Nations’ Woodlands Licence holders who are in good financial standing with the Province. They also must be following through on their reforesting obligations.

The deferral will leave eligible companies with an estimated $80 million so they can pay employees, pay contractors and pay other bills needed to keep their doors open or reopen them faster.