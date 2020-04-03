Province to enhance infection prevention, control in seniors’ care homes amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced it is partnering with the B.C. Care Providers Association to launch EquipCare B.C. to help seniors in long-term care and assisted living homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Government, EquipCare B.C. is a new program that will provide $10 million to enhance infection prevention and control, and improve quality and safety in long-term care and assisted living homes throughout the province.

The Province says more than 240 long-term care homes and more than 200 assisted living homes in B.C. will be eligible for funding to support increased infection prevention and control measures in their homes.

The B.C. Care Providers Association will begin accepting applications from facilities beginning on Saturday, April 4.

More information on EquipCare B.C. can be found at bccare.ca.