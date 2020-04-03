HealthNewsRegional

Province to enhance infection prevention, control in seniors’ care homes amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to enhance infection prevention, control in seniors’ care homes amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is partnering with the B.C. Care Providers Association to launch EquipCare...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,174 in BC, 21 now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer calling on Liberals to deliver support to energy sector impacted by COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Member of Parliament, Bob Zimmer, is calling on the Federal Liberal Government to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced it is partnering with the B.C. Care Providers Association to launch EquipCare B.C. to help seniors in long-term care and assisted living homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Government, EquipCare B.C. is a new program that will provide $10 million to enhance infection prevention and control, and improve quality and safety in long-term care and assisted living homes throughout the province.

The Province says more than 240 long-term care homes and more than 200 assisted living homes in B.C. will be eligible for funding to support increased infection prevention and control measures in their homes.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The B.C. Care Providers Association will begin accepting applications from facilities beginning on Saturday, April 4.

More information on EquipCare B.C. can be found at bccare.ca.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNumber of coronavirus cases up to 1,174 in BC, 21 now in Northern Health Region
Next articleCOVID-19 researcher gains Canadian citizenship through historic virtual ceremony

More Articles Like This

Andrew Scheer calls for more transparency on government’s coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for the Liberals to be more transparent about their response to the COVID-19 crisis. He wants the...
Read more

Prince Edward Island announces COVID-19 has put 2019-20 budget into deficit

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 3, 2020 6:19 pm Provincial health department workers stop traffic that has crossed the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I. on Sunday, March 22,...
Read more

COVID-19 researcher gains Canadian citizenship through historic virtual ceremony

Health Global News - 0
A University of Manitoba professor who has gained government funding to research solutions to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was granted Canadian...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,174 in BC, 21 now in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the Provincial...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv