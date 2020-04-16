HealthNewsRegional

Province to host COVID-19 Regional Town Halls

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Grocery delivery service to start for vulnerable population in Northern Rockies

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Free grocery delivery has been implemented in the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality for seniors and...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

Province to host COVID-19 Regional Town Halls

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MLA Mike Bernier Peace River South with a health authority representatives will be taking...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province announces new property tax relief and support for local governments

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced new property tax relief for commercial property owners and...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MLA Mike Bernier Peace River South with a health authority representatives will be taking part in an upcoming COVID-19 virtual Town Hall.

The Provincial Government has set up these virtual town halls across B.C. between Friday, April 17th and Thursday, April 23rd, 2020, running from 7:15 pm to 8:15 pm.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, for the Northern Health Region the host and participants include; Doug Donaldson, MLA, Mike Bernier, MLA, Cathy Ulrich, CEO, Dr Raina Fumerton, MHO.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The virtual town halls will be live-streamed on the B.C. Government Facebook page; CLICK HERE.

Questions can be submitted in advance of the live stream or at the time and during the virtual town hall sessions. Local health authorities will be answering questions about region or community responses and future recovery.

To submit a question, you can; CLICK HERE.
To view all of the town halls; CLICK HERE.

 

 

Previous articleU.K. coronavirus lockdown to last at least 3 more weeks: minister
Next articleGrocery delivery service to start for vulnerable population in Northern Rockies

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Ontario government expands guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO — Ontario expanded its priority COVID-19 testing Thursday to include essential workers, residents and staff of homeless shelters and group homes, and people...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trudeau says military may be used to help Quebec’s long-term care facilities

Health Global News - 0
Quebec has requested assistance from the federal government amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau said the government specifically asked...
Read more

Peter MacKay, 2 Tory MPs add names to open letter condemning China’s coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Several prominent Conservatives have added their names to an open letter condemning China‘s efforts to conceal the spread of the coronavirus as that country’s...
Read more

Grocery delivery service to start for vulnerable population in Northern Rockies

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Free grocery delivery has been implemented in the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality for seniors and vulnerable populations during the COVID-19...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv