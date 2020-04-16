Province to host COVID-19 Regional Town Halls

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MLA Mike Bernier Peace River South with a health authority representatives will be taking part in an upcoming COVID-19 virtual Town Hall.

The Provincial Government has set up these virtual town halls across B.C. between Friday, April 17th and Thursday, April 23rd, 2020, running from 7:15 pm to 8:15 pm.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, for the Northern Health Region the host and participants include; Doug Donaldson, MLA, Mike Bernier, MLA, Cathy Ulrich, CEO, Dr Raina Fumerton, MHO.

The virtual town halls will be live-streamed on the B.C. Government Facebook page; CLICK HERE.

Questions can be submitted in advance of the live stream or at the time and during the virtual town hall sessions. Local health authorities will be answering questions about region or community responses and future recovery.

To submit a question, you can; CLICK HERE.

To view all of the town halls; CLICK HERE.