Province to install portable toilets for truckers

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial government is installing portable toilets at several commercial vehicle pullouts, inspection stations and chain-up locations throughout the province to improve travel for commercial truck drivers.

For the supply chain to continue, commercial truck drivers play an essential role by delivering essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is because of drivers that people around the province continue to have access to the items they need, including food and medicine.

According to the government, this is why commercial truck drivers must have safe and clean facilities. Installation of the additional portable toilets began this past weekend, with completion over the coming weeks to provide more options for commercial drivers.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, all rest areas are being kept open during the outbreak to continue to support the trucking industry. Maintenance contractors are working to keep these facilities clean, sanitary and well supplied.

The government says it has created a new Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit to assist with co-ordinating the distribution of goods and services. As well as the COVID-19 Supply Hub, a made-in-B.C. online platform to co-ordinate, find and speed up the delivery of medical supplies and personal protective equipment for provincial health authorities to support front-line health workers.

The ministry is following the advice and orders of the provincial health officer and the federal government to keep British Columbians as safe as possible and help to stop the spread of COVID-19. While highways and roads remain open, the provincial health officer recommends people stay close to home and avoid any non-essential travel.