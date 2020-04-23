HealthNewsRegional

Province to introduce new order of rules to deal with outbreaks amid COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The number of coronavirus cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 42, and 29 new total cases across the province were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 1,824 as announced by Health Officials on Thursday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of the 1,824 total cases, 1,092 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 103 are hospitalized, while 44 are in ICU.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

94 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

As for the future, Henry says British Columbians can expect to see COVID-19 sticking around for some time and that the Province is coming with a new order of rules to deal with outbreaks. This is part of the work being done to move forward towards opening up industry.

