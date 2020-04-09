HealthNewsRegional

Province to invest $5 million in mental health programs during COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy.

Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – In order to access vital mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Province has announced $5 million to expand existing mental health programs and services and launch new services to support British Columbians.

According to Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy, enhanced virtual services will help all British Columbians with mental health needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on adults, youth and front-line health care workers.

The Province says funding will also increase access for Indigenous communities and those living in rural and remote parts of the province. It will provide more options for people living with mental health challenges who are currently unable to access in-person supports.

More information on mental health support can be found on the Province’s website.

