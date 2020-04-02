Province to provide supplement supports for those receiving income and disability assistance

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, made an announcement, on Thursday morning, regarding temporary COVID-19 supports and supplements for people receiving income and disability assistance in B.C.

According to Simpson, the Government is working to implement supports for those who are living with disabilities and those on income assistance which will see a $300 monthly COVID-19 supplement for three months.

For disability bus passes, Simpson says $52 will be put on the April 22 cheques for those on disability and income assistance, and this will continue as long as transit fares are waived.

The Province is also providing $3 million to Food Bank B.C. to ensure people continue to receive food.

Simpson says 250,000 British Columbians will benefit from these supplement supports.

These supplement supports are part of the Province’s $5 billion COVID-19 Action Plan.