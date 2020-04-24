News

Provincial government considers hunting and fishing essential services

By Tracy Teves

SURREY, B.C. – The Provincial Government has added hunting and fishing to the list of essential services.

The BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) and partners have engaged various levels of government to advocate the benefits of hunting and fishing.

The provincial government recently added hunting and fishing to the “List of COVID-19 Essential Services” after consultation with the Provincial Health Officer (PHO).

Bill Bosch, President of the B.C. Wildlife Federation, is happy that hunting and fishing are essential services. Bosch continues that with this listing comes great responsibility and a degree of scrutiny; as responsible citizens and conservationists, activities must be within the guidelines set out by the PHO.

The BCWF asks licensed hunters and anglers to inform themselves with regards to the PHO guidelines. Advice and information on hunting and fishing responsibly can be found on the BCWF website and the B.C. Government website.

The BCWF shares they will continue to advocate on behalf of hikers, hunters and anglers with various levels of government. The BCWF believes the provincial government should be finding ways to allow British Columbians to stay local, get outside safely and enjoy public spaces, especially in provincial parks.

It is imperative that British Columbians have access to outdoor areas to secure healthy, organic protein, and give a physical and mental reprieve from the effects of COVID-19 shared the BCWF. Be responsible so that everyone can enjoy these activities through these challenging times.

