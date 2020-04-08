NewsRegional

Provincial Government to provide enhanced digital library services

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

handyDART making adjustment to services in response to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John is making adjustments to handyDART...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Financier predicts new respect for oilpatch as Canada recovers from pandemic

Calgary energy investor Mac Van Wielingen says there's an opportunity for the oil and gas sector to regain public and government...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Provincial Government to provide enhanced digital library services

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is enhancing digital library services as a benefit to B.C. families. According to the...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is enhancing digital library services as a benefit to B.C. families.

According to the Government, there will soon be greater access to online learning and reading resources, thanks to a one-time $3-million government investment in public libraries.

Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, shared people must have access to digital literacy programs, eBooks and online learning.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Fleming shared the funding will help bring libraries into the homes of families throughout the province.

The Government says with the new funding libraries can provide enhanced digital and connectivity services by expanding Wi-Fi capabilities, offering community digital literacy training, enhancing online library programs and purchasing technology.

Libraries will work together to deliver a province-wide collection of eBooks, magazines and other online services that people will be able to access with their library card.

The Ministry says $1.8 million will be allocated through the B.C. Libraries Co-operative to support electronic resource licensing and help expand online collections for all B.C. public libraries. The additional $1.2 million will be distributed directly to libraries.

The Ministry has released a new strategic plan for provincial public library services in British Columbia. The idea was developed with library partners and focused on making sure British Columbians experience library services that are engaging, accessible and responsive to their needs.

Fleming shares public libraries are an essential part of making life better and more affordable for British Columbians.

Libraries provide free, equitable access to quality sources of information. Libraries increase opportunities for people to contribute to their communities, reducing inequality to information access, helping close the divide between poverty and opportunity, while helping remove barriers that can hold people back.

Advertisement

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSearch warrant results in significant drug seizure
Next articleFinancier predicts new respect for oilpatch as Canada recovers from pandemic

More Articles Like This

handyDART making adjustment to services in response to COVID-19

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John is making adjustments to handyDART services as part as a...
Read more

Financier predicts new respect for oilpatch as Canada recovers from pandemic

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Calgary energy investor Mac Van Wielingen says there's an opportunity for the oil and gas sector to regain public and government respect when Canada tries to restore its...
Read more

Search warrant results in significant drug seizure

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested several people, including two from Fort St. John, following a significant drug seizure. On April 3,...
Read more

New Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is providing a new Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs. According to the Government, there are...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv