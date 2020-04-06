News

PRRD and District of Tumbler Ridge delivery services to keep residents safe

By Tracy Teves

SOUTH PEACE REGION, B.C. –  The Peace River Regional District’s Rural Seniors Initiative and the District of Tumbler Ridge has shared local businesses that are able to help those that are self isolating or at high risk with delivery of products to their doorsteps.

The Rural Seniors Initiative is helping the residents of all area residents of Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe and surrounding rural areas. A no charge delivery service, meal delivery and grocery delivery service is being offered as a way to help keep residents from going to stores.

Orders for food delivery and meal orders can be made on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Information about meal delivery is available by calling 250.782.2611 ext. 227 or 250.719.7663

Credit Card and e-transfers will be accepted

To view the shopping options; CLICK HERE

For residents of Tumbler Ridge that are self isolating or are of high risk to COVID-19 such as seniors or persons with compromised immune systems local businesses are offering a free delivery service to ensure the needs of these people are being met.

The following businesses will be participating;

  • Fresh Mart; 250.242.4222
  • Home Hardware; 250.242.4338
  • KC’s Dollar store; 250.242.4312
  • Tumbler Ridge Pharmacy; 250.3333

Call the above businesses with your list and an order is put together. Pay with e-transfer and the delivery is placed on you door step with no contact.

Deliveries are made Monday to Friday; 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday; Noon to 3:00 pm.

There will be no deliveries from April 10th to the 13th, 2020

 

 

 

