PRRD Development Services Department makes changes during COVID-19 pandemic

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District’s Development Services Department has added new procedures for applications to continue moving forward while still maintaining transparency and dialogue during these times of social distancing.

Since the public can no longer inspect public notices at the Regional District offices as offices remain closed due to COVID-19, the Regional District says it has come up with a number of solutions to ensure residents still have the opportunity to inspect and comment on proposed developments.

Some of the options include notices being posted on the windows at both Regional District office locations and on the District’s website, along with curbside pick-up for physical copies.

The Regional District thanks residents for their patience as they look at new ways to continue offering important services during the pandemic.

More information can be found on the Regional District’s website.