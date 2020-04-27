NewsRegional

PRRD to provide residents with sandbags to prevent property flooding

By Scott Brooks
A photo of the sandbags and sand available to residents.

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – In order to prevent flooding on properties, the Peace River Regional District is offering residents sandbags.

According to the Regional District, sandbags will be made available to residents for pick up at several locations across the Peace Region.

Locations where residents can pick up sandbags include:

  • Moberly Lake Fire Hall
  • Yips Subdivision
  • Compass Services
  • Iver Johnson Community Park
  • Tomslake Fire Hall
  • Tupper Hall
  • Halfway Graham Community Hall
It is to note that sandbags at Halfway Graham Community Hall will not be available until Wednesday, April 29.

Residents are reminded to bring a shovel in order to be able to fill the sandbags.

Along with offering sandbags, the District is also providing helpful tips on the best way to build a sandbag dike.

More information can be found on the Regional District’s website.

