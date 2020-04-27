PRRD to provide residents with sandbags to prevent property flooding

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – In order to prevent flooding on properties, the Peace River Regional District is offering residents sandbags.

According to the Regional District, sandbags will be made available to residents for pick up at several locations across the Peace Region.

Locations where residents can pick up sandbags include:

Moberly Lake Fire Hall

Yips Subdivision

Compass Services

Iver Johnson Community Park

Tomslake Fire Hall

Tupper Hall

Halfway Graham Community Hall

It is to note that sandbags at Halfway Graham Community Hall will not be available until Wednesday, April 29.

Residents are reminded to bring a shovel in order to be able to fill the sandbags.

Along with offering sandbags, the District is also providing helpful tips on the best way to build a sandbag dike.

More information can be found on the Regional District’s website.