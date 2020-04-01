NewsRegional

PRRD to review 2020 Regional Grant-in-Aid applications on April 23

By Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has provided an update in regard to the 2020 Regional Grant-in-Aid applications.

According to the Regional District, at a meeting on March 19, the Board of Directors approved the 2020 budget for Regional Grant-in-Aid.

Subsequent to this, the Regional District says the Board determined that no grant funding will be released until the Committee of the Whole reviews each application as per the District’s Regional Grant-in-Aid policy.

The Regional District says the status of all 2020 Regional Grant-in-Aid requests remains “pending” and all applicants will be reviewed during a meeting on April 23.

All applicants will be notified of a decision by email by May 15.

For more information, you can contact the Regional District office at 250-784-3200 or email prrd.dc@prrd.bc.ca.

