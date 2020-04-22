Health

Quebec man files suit after 69 residents die of COVID-19 at care home

By Global News
The son of a 94-year-old Quebec woman who died of COVID-19 at one of the province’s hardest-hit long-term care homes has filed a class-action lawsuit application against the government-run residence, where at least 68 others have died from the virus.

Jean-Pierre Daubois is alleging the Montreal-area long-term care home acted negligently by forcing two employees with COVID-19 symptoms to remain at work, by improperly isolating residents, and by failing to provide protective equipment to employees.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday and whose claims have not been tested in court, says the plaintiff’s mother, Anna Jose Maquet, died on April 3, after being in the care of a nurse who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Maquet was one of at least 69 residents of CHSLD Ste-Dorothée who died of COVID-19 as of April 21.

The application also targets the regional health authority responsible for the Ste-Dorothee public long-term care home, located in Laval, Montreal’s northern suburb.

Daubois’ lawyer,

