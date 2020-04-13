Health

Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus response Monday afternoon

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-officials-to-provide-update-on-coronavirus-response-monday-afternoon

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

CALGARY — Energy market analysts say Canadian oil wells will likely continue to be shut down amid weak prices despite an agreement...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

News that deal to cut global oil production has been finalized is welcomed in Canada

News that a deal was finalized by OPEC and other oil producing nations to cut production by nearly 10...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s novel coronavirus response Monday afternoon after taking a day off on Easter.

As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19-related deaths had climbed to 328, while the number of confirmed cases of the illness had reached 12,846.

A top priority for the government is rectifying the situation in Quebec’s long-term care homes, which have seen the majority of COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The health department confirmed Sunday it will inspect all 40 privately run care homes in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The move comes after a coroner’s inquest was launched at a private long-term care facility in Dorval linked to what Premier François Legault has described as a possible case of “gross negligence.”

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 31 deaths at the CHSLD Herron in Dorval since March 13. Legault said at least five of the deaths were due to COVID-19, but that number could rise pending investigation.

Doctors and nurses are already being transferred from hospital settings to long-term care facilities to address the issue of staff shortages.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: Tories push for more federal help for restaurant, tourism sectors
Next articleFirst Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

More Articles Like This

First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address for residents of the Blueberry...
Read more

Coronavirus: Tories push for more federal help for restaurant, tourism sectors

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 13, 2020 11:41 am 1:39Small business losing out to big box stores amid pandemic As the coronavirus outbreak pushes consumers to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 22 at Scarborough long-term care home

Health Global News - 0
Twenty-two residents of the Seven Oaks long-term care facility in Scarborough have died after contracting coronavirus, Toronto Public Health confirms to Global News. “Unfortunately, as...
Read more

421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 7,470 and 291 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 17 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 7,470 cases. The death toll...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv