Health

Quebec requests 1,000 soldiers to help in long-term care homes hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-requests-1,000-soldiers-to-help-in-long-term-care-homes-hit-hard-by-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Busy month for Hudson’s Hope RCMP as they deal with theft and suspicious fires

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between March 18 and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Mayor Ackerman outlines City’s Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman provided an outline, Wednesday morning, on the City’s...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Beatton Airport Road closed due to washout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Beatton Airport Road is closed due to a washout.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Quebec Premier François Legault is asking for at least 1,000 soldiers from the Canadian Armed Forces to assist in long-term care facilities hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The request comes as the province grapples to contain outbreaks in overburdened and understaffed nursing homes.

Legault said that hundreds of health-care professionals have answered the call to help but that more assistance is needed, and that’s why he is asking for more help from the military.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It’s not ideal,” said Legault during his daily briefing. “But at the same time I think it will help us to have more arms to carry out tasks that are not medical.”

READ MORE: Local Montreal charities in desperate need of help during pandemic

Quebec’s death toll has mounted to 1,134 as of Wednesday. There are 20,965 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the province to date.

Story continues below advertisement

The respiratory illness has led to 1,278 hospitalizations, up 55 from the previous day. There are 199 patients in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The majority of fatalities have originated in long-term care centres.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMayor Ackerman outlines City’s Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for COVID-19
Next articleTrudeau says coronavirus progress positive as provinces mull slowly reopening

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Ontario calls on Canadian Forces to assist at long-term care homes

Health Global News - 0
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will be asking the federal government for assistance in handling coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care homes in the...
Read more

Trudeau says coronavirus progress positive as provinces mull slowly reopening

Health Global News - 0
More signs that the spread of COVID-19 is slowing in Canada emerged on Wednesday, prompting further talk of easing the isolation measures that have...
Read more

Coronavirus numbers miss some deaths, experts warn. Here’s why

Health Global News - 0
Directly and indirectly, the novel coronavirus is killing more people than are showing up in official statistics, epidemiologists warn. Part of the problem is related...
Read more

1 death, 9 new coronavirus cases reported in London-Middlesex: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
One more person has died and nine others have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Wednesday. The death...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv