Health

Quebec to gradually lift travel restrictions in some regions amid coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-to-gradually-lift-travel-restrictions-in-some-regions-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Essentials 4 Education provides school supplies to low income families

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new non-profit group called Essentials 4 Education (E4E) has been formed to be...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Councillors want residents to support local businesses through gift cards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Councillor Trevor Bolin posted a local Gift Card Challenge on his Facebook account wanting...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Gymnastics cancells programs up to June 30

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) posted to its Facebook page they are closed...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Quebec government will begin to ease restrictions on travel between its regions next week as the province moves forward with its recovery strategy during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault announced the staggered measure during the daily briefing on Wednesday, saying it can be adjusted based on the progression of the virus.

“We are progressing but it isn’t time to declare a victory,” she said, adding that Quebec still has a far way to go.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Police checkpoints will be lifted gradually in regions beginning next Monday, starting with the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches.

READ MORE: Quebec to reopen some businesses as province eases coronavirus measures

The slow progression of removing roadblocks will continue on May 11 in Abitibi, La Tuque, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean and parts of Outaouais.

Story continues below advertisement

Guilbault said the regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Gaspésie, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Charlevoix and the Côte-Nord will follow suit on May 19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Travel restrictions will remain in place for several regions,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleExperimental drug proven effective against coronavirus, biotech company says
Next articleEssentials 4 Education provides school supplies to low income families

More Articles Like This

Experimental drug proven effective against coronavirus, biotech company says

Health Global News - 0
A biotech company said Wednesday its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it...
Read more

Trudeau open to ‘voluntary’ coronavirus tracking app but says privacy paramount

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says while there could be a role for using apps and virtual tracking to trace coronavirus cases in Canada, those...
Read more

North Peace Gymnastics cancells programs up to June 30

Health Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) posted to its Facebook page they are closed till further notice. In the letter,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia announces 20 new cases, additional death at Northwood

Health Global News - 0
There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Northwood Manor in Halifax, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 22...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv