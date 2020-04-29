quebec-to-gradually-lift-travel-restrictions-in-some-regions-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

The Quebec government will begin to ease restrictions on travel between its regions next week as the province moves forward with its recovery strategy during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault announced the staggered measure during the daily briefing on Wednesday, saying it can be adjusted based on the progression of the virus.

“We are progressing but it isn’t time to declare a victory,” she said, adding that Quebec still has a far way to go.

Police checkpoints will be lifted gradually in regions beginning next Monday, starting with the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches.

The slow progression of removing roadblocks will continue on May 11 in Abitibi, La Tuque, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean and parts of Outaouais.

Guilbault said the regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Gaspésie, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Charlevoix and the Côte-Nord will follow suit on May 19.

Travel restrictions will remain in place for several regions,

