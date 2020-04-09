Health

Quebec to provide update on coronavirus crisis as cases continue to climb

By Global News
Global News

After cautiously expressing optimism about the ongoing health crisis, Quebec’s premier is expected to provide an update on Thursday on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

François Legault seemed hopeful about the economy in his Wednesday update as non-essential services remain shuttered. He said Wednesday that the situation is beginning to stabilize despite the number of COVID-19 cases surpassing 10,000.

There are 175 deaths attributable to the disease in Quebec. The majority of victims were over the age of 70.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Hydro-Québec, New York Power Authority ink mutual assistance deal amid COVID-19 crisis

As a result, the government said it will be adding more resources to long-term care facilities known as CHSLDs, which are hard hit by COVID-19. This includes deploying doctors and nurses to residences in a bid to protect seniors.

Legault also reminded Quebecers not to let their guard down and to continue practising social-distancing measures.

In Montreal,

