queen-elizabeth-driveway-closures-to-continue-2-more-weeks,-ncc-says

A pilot project to close a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicles in an effort to give cyclists and pedestrians more space for physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic will continue another two weeks, the National Capital Commission says.

The NCC announced it would temporarily close the QED between Laurier and Fifth avenues from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in a pilot project to see whether the extra space would benefit Ottawa residents looking to stretch their legs amid physical-distancing measures.

Public health officials have been wary about closing down city streets amid the coronavirus pandemic out of concern that additional space for pedestrians might result in people congregating in the road.

The Crown corporation responsible for managing the major Ottawa roadway announced Monday that the first two weeks of its trial were a success, according to a survey of residents who walked or cycled along the QED in the past two weeks and oversight from the NCC itself.

“Monitoring results indicate that users are overwhelmingly respecting physical distancing directives when using the QED,” the NCC said in a statement.

