News

Queen Elizabeth focuses on coronavirus in first Easter address

Avatar
By Global News
queen-elizabeth-focuses-on-coronavirus-in-first-easter-address

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that coronavirus “would not overcome us” as she delivered her second rallying message to the nation in a week.

The 93-year-old monarch, who is the symbolic head of the Church of England, also stated that “Easter isn’t canceled” in her first ever address to mark the Christian holy day.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t canceled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Last Sunday, Elizabeth gave only the fifth televised address of her 68-year reign to say that if Britons stayed resolute in the face of a lockdown and self-isolation, they would beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

On that occasion, she made reference to her experience of World War Two, but this time the monarch, who takes her religious faith seriously, used the Easter message to reinforce that message.

Story continues below advertisement

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCOVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region
Next articleCoronavirus: What is herd immunity and what does it mean for COVID-19?

More Articles Like This

Disney World to furlough 43,000 workers due to coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Walt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up...
Read more

Coronavirus: What is herd immunity and what does it mean for COVID-19?

Health Global News - 0
As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Canada and around the globe, the concept of herd immunity has been put into the spotlight. In...
Read more

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the total cases to 1,445 in...
Read more

Kremlin says ‘huge influx’ of coronavirus patients putting strain on Moscow hospitals

Health Global News - 0
The Kremlin said on Saturday a “huge influx” of coronavirus patients was beginning to put a strain on hospitals in Moscow as Russia’s death...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv