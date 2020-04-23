NewsRegional

RCMP and Search and Rescue looking for missing person on the Muskwa River

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies RCMP and Search and Rescue are searching for one person after a vehicle was trapped in the ice on the Muskwa River.

Details are limited at this time, but the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says that three vehicles were alongside the Muskwa River early Thursday morning. Two of the vehicles were trapped in and near the river bed by ice. A third vehicle was engulfed in an ice flow.

The RCMP have confirmed they are searching for one person that is missing in the area.

The Regional Municipality has closed access to the Muskwa River via the Muskwa River boat launches off the Airport Road/Sierra Yoyo Desan road and under the Muskaw River Bridge.

The Muskwa River is currently experiencing hazardously rapid water level changes due to ice movement.

The temporary closure will assist Emergency Services as they continue their response to an incident occurring during the early morning of April 23.

This is a developing story and we will share more details are they are released by authorities.

If you have any information to share about this incident, email news@moosefm.ca

