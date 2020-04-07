RCMP investigating armed robbery in La Glace

La GLACE, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Fas Gas in La Glace.

On April 5, 2020, at approximately 6:30 a.m., a suspect wearing a mask entered the Fas Gas with what is believed to be a firearm. The suspect stole a small quantity cash and a quantity of cigarette packages before fleeing in an unknown direction. It is believed the suspect may have left in a blue pick-up truck.

Beaverlodge RCMP, along with the assistance of the RCMP Police Service Dog, attempted to track the suspect.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

No one was physically injured in this incident.

Anyone who has information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please contact Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”