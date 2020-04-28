RCMP still searching for missing woman swept away by Muskwa River

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The RCMP have released the name of the person that remains missing after being swept away in the Muskway River near Fort Nelson.

Dayna Lee-Ann Cheyenne West was last seen on top of a vehicle with another person. The RCMP says that on April 22, 2020, a vehicle was parked on the shoreline of the Muskwa River when it was carried away by rising water. Both people in the vehicle were able to get out of the vehicle, but only one person made it to shore.

Dayna Lee-Ann Cheyenne West is 33-years-old and is described as 5’2″, 105 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black vest, orange shirt, blue jeans and dark suede knee-high boots.

On April 25, Search and Rescue conducted a search of the Muskwa River from 10:00 AM until 5:30 PM with a jet boat. Sadly, they were unable to locate Dayna.

Two of the three vehicles have since been recovered from the river, however the vehicle Dayna was with, has not been recovered. The RCMP say the area is too hazardous to access.

Read more about what happened on the Muskwa River last week, which can be found here.