Health

Registered nurse discusses working in hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
registered-nurse-discusses-working-in-hospital-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope to keep municipal parks closed until further notice amid COVID-19

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - In response to the Province's decision to close Provincial Parks, the District of Hudson's Hope...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Climate, clean tech could take centre stage in federal economic recovery plans

OTTAWA — The federal government is quietly looking at longer-term recovery plans from the COVID-19 crisis even as its...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

New campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions

OTTAWA, O.N. - A new online website was created by Doctors to help connect Canadians surrounding COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A Toronto-area nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic says she began feeling unsafe working at her hospital when she received an email saying staff would be limited to two masks per shift.

“That tipped the scale for me,” the nurse says. “I no longer felt safe.”

Stephanie, whose name Global News has changed to protect her identity, smiles as she thinks about the reason why she became a nurse.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“One of the main reasons I became a nurse is my mom… she’s always loved her job,” she says. “We’re basically the same person. Our personalities are very similar. So I knew that I would like it.”

She knows it sounds cliché but Stephanie really does enjoy helping people. Ten years into her nursing career, she continues to help patients at a Toronto-area hospital as a registered nurse, now in the midst of a pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

As of April 9, more than 1.4 million people worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the World Health Organization. In Canada,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNew campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions
Next articleCoronavirus deaths in New York state continue to rise but hospitalizations are down

More Articles Like This

N.L. officials warn of COVID-19 risks with aging population as 3rd death reported in province

News Global News - 0
Early data suggests Newfoundland and Labrador has so far been successful in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, but officials are warning the province’s aging...
Read more

Investing in climate goals could play key role in coronavirus economic recovery

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 9, 2020 5:01 pm Updated April 9, 2020 5:07 pm OTTAWA — The federal government is quietly looking at longer-term recovery...
Read more

Are school closures effective in stopping COVID-19? Researchers aren’t sure

Health Global News - 0
When the new coronavirus reared its head in Canada and the world, forcing wide-ranging closures, schools were some of the early casualties. While data on...
Read more

Hudson’s Hope to keep municipal parks closed until further notice amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - In response to the Province's decision to close Provincial Parks, the District of Hudson's Hope has made the decision to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv