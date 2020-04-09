registered-nurse-discusses-working-in-hospital-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

A Toronto-area nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic says she began feeling unsafe working at her hospital when she received an email saying staff would be limited to two masks per shift.

“That tipped the scale for me,” the nurse says. “I no longer felt safe.”

Stephanie, whose name Global News has changed to protect her identity, smiles as she thinks about the reason why she became a nurse.

“One of the main reasons I became a nurse is my mom… she’s always loved her job,” she says. “We’re basically the same person. Our personalities are very similar. So I knew that I would like it.”

She knows it sounds cliché but Stephanie really does enjoy helping people. Ten years into her nursing career, she continues to help patients at a Toronto-area hospital as a registered nurse, now in the midst of a pandemic.

As of April 9, more than 1.4 million people worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the World Health Organization.

