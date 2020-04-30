News

Remembering Sue Popesku with Stage North

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stage North Theatre Society is coming together to remember and share memories about Sue Popesku.

Members of Stage North wanted to take some time and remember Sue and her contributions to Stage North and the community.

Sue Popesku passed away unexpectedly on April 18th, 2020. Sue served on the Board of Directors for Stage North numerous times since the Society formed in 1978. Popesku was a Producer for many shows in recent years, including ensuring that Stage North was involved in the community production of the Nutcracker.

A post on Stage North’s FB Page would share about the immense impact Popesku had on the arts and culture community and how much she was loved and respected by those that had the opportunity to know or cross paths with her.

To view the post; CLICK HERE.

To participate in the Zoom meeting taking place on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, at 4:00 pm. Apply the following information and links below to join in on sharing memories.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://rccbc.zoom.us/j/2545164002

Meeting ID: 254 516 4002
One tap mobile
+16475580588,,2545164002# Canada
+17789072071,,2545164002# Canada

Dial by your location
+1 647 558 0588 Canada
+1 778 907 2071 Canada
+1 438 809 7799 Canada
+1 587 328 1099 Canada
+1 647 374 4685 Canada
Meeting ID: 254 516 4002
Find your local number: https://rccbc.zoom.us/u/avefDkUJx

Join by SIP
2545164002@zoomcrc.com

Join by H.323
162.255.37.11 (US West)
162.255.36.11 (US East)
69.174.57.160 (Canada)
Meeting ID: 254 516 4002

Join by Skype for Business
https://rccbc.zoom.us/skype/2545164002

