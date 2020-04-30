Remembering Sue Popesku with Stage North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stage North Theatre Society is coming together to remember and share memories about Sue Popesku.

Members of Stage North wanted to take some time and remember Sue and her contributions to Stage North and the community.

Sue Popesku passed away unexpectedly on April 18th, 2020. Sue served on the Board of Directors for Stage North numerous times since the Society formed in 1978. Popesku was a Producer for many shows in recent years, including ensuring that Stage North was involved in the community production of the Nutcracker.

A post on Stage North’s FB Page would share about the immense impact Popesku had on the arts and culture community and how much she was loved and respected by those that had the opportunity to know or cross paths with her.

To view the post; CLICK HERE.

To participate in the Zoom meeting taking place on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, at 4:00 pm. Apply the following information and links below to join in on sharing memories.

