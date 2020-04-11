Health

Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal cancelled

Global News
Global News

The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis Canada announced Saturday the event, scheduled for Aug. 7 to 16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.

Quebec’s government announced Friday no sporting events could be held through Aug. 31, though it left the door slightly open for pro teams.

Tennis Canada says the women’s event will return to Montreal in August 2021.

The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal.

Coronavirus: Montreal cancels all festivals, sporting events, public gatherings until July 2

As of Saturday, the men’s event still is on schedule for Toronto in August 2020. A Tennis Canada spokesperson said planning will continue for the Toronto event until Ontario or the city reach a similar decision as Quebec, or the ATP Tour continues its suspension of play.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu won the women’s tournament last year in Toronto.

Disney World to furlough 43,000 workers due to coronavirus pandemic
B.C. announces 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 35 new cases, 5 from Mission prison in hospital

