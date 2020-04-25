Rotary Club of Fort St John to host Mother’s Day Drive-by Fundraiser May 10

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John has announced the cancellation of its Mother’s Day Run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this year’s Run has been cancelled, the Rotary Club says it still wants the community to come together by hosting a drive-by fundraiser for the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

According to the Rotary Club, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Sunday, May 10, drivers can stop by the ball diamonds at Surerus Park to make a cash or food donation to help those in need.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Even though you will not be receiving a medal for running, the Rotary Club says you can receive a medal if you make a donation of $20.00 or more.

For more information on this event, you can call Sam at 250-264-2123.