Health

Rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions could cause resurgence, WHO warns

Avatar
By Global News
rushing-to-ease-coronavirus-restrictions-could-cause-resurgence,-who-warns

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Highway 2 down to single lane traffic due to flooding

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Highway 2 near the B.C. and Alberta border is down to single lane...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta hikes pay, hiring to fight COVID-19 in continuing-care centres

EDMONTON — Alberta is bumping up salaries, funding and hiring at long-term care centres, which have been hit hard with COVID-19...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Government of BC to host COVID-19 virtual townhall for Northern Health Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that it will be hosting a virtual...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness, a warning that comes as governments start rolling out plans to get their economies up and running again.

“This is not the time to be lax. Instead, we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific.

He said governments must remain vigilant to stop the spread of the virus and the lifting of lockdowns and other social distancing measures must be done gradually and strike the right balance between keeping people healthy and allowing economies to function.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Despite concerns from health officials, some U.S. states on Monday announced aggressive reopening plans, while Boeing and at least one other U.S. heavy-equipment manufacturer resumed production. Elsewhere around the world, step-by-step reopenings were underway in Europe, where the crisis has begun to ebb in places such as Italy, Spain and Germany.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia said Tuesday that it will allow the resumption of non-urgent surgeries from next week as health authorities grow more confident that hospitals there won’t be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleHighway 2 down to single lane traffic due to flooding

More Articles Like This

Trump to suspend immigration into the United States amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 20, 2020 10:21 pm Updated April 20, 2020 10:28 pm 1:49Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says COVID-19 death rates falling as U.S. looks to reopen economy WATCH...
Read more

Some American states plan to re-open economy despite coronavirus testing concerns

Health Global News - 0
Boeing and at least one other U.S. heavy-equipment manufacturer resumed production and some states rolled out aggressive reopening plans Monday, despite nationwide concerns there...
Read more

Coronavirus: Dozens of companies on wait-list to distribute test kits in Canada amid shortage

Health Global News - 0
Every province and territory across Canada is asking for more COVID-19 test kits, but Health Canada has only approved 13 companies so far to...
Read more

Alberta hikes pay, hiring to fight COVID-19 in continuing-care centres

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta is bumping up salaries, funding and hiring at long-term care centres, which have been hit hard with COVID-19 infections and deaths. Health Minister Tyler...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv