Salvation Army Food Bank sees a rise in use during COVID-19 Pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army Community & Family Services and Food Bank have seen a rise in usage since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic was Announced.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director for the Salvation Army shares the hours, have remained the same. Yet, the number of people that can enter the building is limited to 1 individual/family at a time.

Eggie shares, there are daily giveaways available without limit and pre-packed options for people to choose. The Food Bank uses a monthly point system to help ration the items we distribute, this system is in place year-round and helps to ensure that all families receive something.

Eggie explains the Food Bank has seen approximately thirty new users since the COVID-19 Pandemic. Food donations are stable at the moment, but there was a significant dip when the crisis first presented shared Eggie.

The Food Bank accepts food and financial donations Monday to Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm at the back door of the Food Bank. Donations made online at salvationarmy.ca come directly to Fort St. John (users must select the city) with no processing deductions through the website.

Eggie expresses the retail thrift store, was its source of income to pay utility bills and staffing costs.

Eggie said, “We are incredibly fortunate that we own our building and do not have a mortgage; this means less overhead!”